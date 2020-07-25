Rosenbaum Jay D. Purchases 29 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 215 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 34 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its holdings in Alphabet by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,508.21 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,587.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,463.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1,371.06. The company has a market cap of $1,035.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 42.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,610.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,572.02.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

