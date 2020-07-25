Rosenbaum Jay D. Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,993,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,551,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,046,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,498 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 25,832,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $980,847,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,287 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.43 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $75.78. The company has a market cap of $184.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

