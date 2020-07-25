Rosenbaum Jay D. Acquires 150 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 2.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $299,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $761,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 49,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,673,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $947,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

NYSE JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.46 and its 200 day moving average is $106.86. The stock has a market cap of $301.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

