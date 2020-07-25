Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Lowered to $72.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Securities from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 77.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 121.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 720 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 1.6% in the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,391 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

