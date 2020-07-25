Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $54.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CL King dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Robert Half International from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Sunday, April 12th.

NYSE:RHI opened at $52.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 607.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

