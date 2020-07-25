RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $300.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $203.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.19.

RingCentral stock opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $120.03 and a twelve month high of $299.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $267.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,629 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $1,802,690.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,635 shares in the company, valued at $78,219,461.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 480 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.64, for a total transaction of $134,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,672,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock worth $26,425,565. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 89.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in RingCentral by 2,077.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

