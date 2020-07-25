RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $258.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $242.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $273.19.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RingCentral stock opened at $268.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.92 and a 200 day moving average of $235.65. RingCentral has a 1 year low of $120.03 and a 1 year high of $299.74.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $267.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.96, for a total transaction of $424,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 48,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $12,910,526.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,214,845.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,015 shares of company stock valued at $26,425,565. Insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 89.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 8.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.