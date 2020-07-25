Reviewing FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) & Banco Santander Brasil (OTCMKTS:BSBR)

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) and Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH alerts:

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 1.86 $190,000.00 N/A N/A Banco Santander Brasil $22.66 billion 0.93 $4.16 billion $1.05 5.33

Banco Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander Brasil 1 3 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander Brasil has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 33.93%. Given Banco Santander Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander Brasil is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and Banco Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander Brasil 17.70% 16.93% 2.17%

Risk and Volatility

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.8% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Banco Santander Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Banco Santander Brasil beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services. It also provides funding and financial advisory services related to projects, and origination and distribution of fixed-income securities in the debt capital markets, as well as financing for acquisitions and syndicated loans, other structured financing arrangements, and subordinated debt and energy efficiency transactions. In addition, the company offers advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, and equity capital markets transactions; stock brokerage and advisory, equity, and equity research services; derivative and investment products; and digital payment solutions. Further, it operates Webmotors, an online automotive classified. The company provides its products and services through branches, mini-branches, and ATMs; call centers; and digital channels, such as Internet banking and mobile banking. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.