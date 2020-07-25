Reviewing Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) & Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT)

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) and Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Duke Realty alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Duke Realty and Community Healthcare Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Realty 0 5 6 0 2.55 Community Healthcare Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71

Duke Realty presently has a consensus price target of $36.55, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $43.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.40%. Given Community Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Community Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Duke Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Duke Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Realty 43.19% 8.14% 4.85% Community Healthcare Trust 16.87% 3.39% 2.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duke Realty and Community Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Realty $973.76 million 14.10 $428.97 million $1.44 25.88 Community Healthcare Trust $60.85 million 15.72 $8.38 million $1.77 24.38

Duke Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Community Healthcare Trust. Community Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duke Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Duke Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Community Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Duke Realty pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Healthcare Trust pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Duke Realty has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Community Healthcare Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Duke Realty has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Healthcare Trust has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Duke Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Duke Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Community Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Duke Realty beats Community Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.