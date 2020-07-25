Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,559 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 423,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Service Co. International worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, S&P Equity Research lowered their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Service Co. International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

