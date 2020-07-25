Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,119 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in AON were worth $19,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE AON opened at $207.17 on Friday. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.63 and its 200 day moving average is $196.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AON from $225.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.27.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.