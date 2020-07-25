Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,653 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $127,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $90.13 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

