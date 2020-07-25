Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 272,131 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,131 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $103,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.69.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several analysts have commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.