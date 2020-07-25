Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 20,018 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,706 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,018 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.05% of Walt Disney worth $101,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 496,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,747,000 after acquiring an additional 63,786 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,018,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.35.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $212.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

