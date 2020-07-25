Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,708 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.6% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 5.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra lowered their target price on Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.15.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $345.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $319.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.27. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $181.38 and a 1 year high of $367.56. The company has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.35.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $4,046,397.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,376 shares of company stock worth $19,055,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

