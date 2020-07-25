Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 111,714 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,331,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 111,714 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $104,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.0% in the second quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on XOM. BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

