Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 101,905 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,410,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 101,905 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $204,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.55.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,259 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day moving average is $59.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.