Retirement Systems of Alabama Raises Stock Holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Toro worth $16,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Toro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,711,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,155,000 after buying an additional 69,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,601,000 after buying an additional 38,819 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Toro by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,235,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,409,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Toro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,028,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,927,000 after buying an additional 17,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth about $81,847,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro stock opened at $71.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.51. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. Toro Co has a 52-week low of $52.07 and a 52-week high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $929.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Toro had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 34.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Toro Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In related news, Director Gary Lee Ellis sold 9,244 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $628,961.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,646,007.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 6,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $438,769.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,918.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,884. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTC. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Toro in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

