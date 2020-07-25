Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 2,090 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,275,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.85.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $150.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

