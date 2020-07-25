Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,823 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

CRL stock opened at $192.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $95.58 and a 52-week high of $202.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.38. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $707.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.40, for a total value of $163,169.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,294.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bertolini sold 3,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.58, for a total transaction of $616,267.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,697 shares of company stock worth $3,744,212. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $190.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.47.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.