Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $209,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $98.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $301.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

