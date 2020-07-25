Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.28% of PRA Health Sciences worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRAH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 57.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,689,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,302,000 after purchasing an additional 983,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 28.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,305,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,471,000 after buying an additional 729,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $70,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 309.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,729,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $475,754,000 after acquiring an additional 167,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

PRAH stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.10. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $113.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.66.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRAH shares. William Blair downgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research lowered PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.82.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

