Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.37 Million Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.23% of Cable One worth $23,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CABO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Cable One by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cable One by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CABO opened at $1,797.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,769.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,703.15. Cable One Inc has a 12-month low of $1,031.39 and a 12-month high of $2,044.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.38 and a beta of 0.45.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $12.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.40 by $2.65. Cable One had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.78 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 40.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Cable One in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,367.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,726.67.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,700.00, for a total value of $1,280,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,313,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,805.00, for a total transaction of $1,388,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,826,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,257,399. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

