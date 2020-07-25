Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $23.14 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $23,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,182 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 231.22%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments.

