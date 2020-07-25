Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.87 Million Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordson were worth $22,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Nordson by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Nordson by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, CFO Gregory A. Thaxton sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.51, for a total value of $3,431,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,065 shares in the company, valued at $10,786,508.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,577,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,846 shares of company stock valued at $8,100,357 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

Shares of NDSN opened at $192.23 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $96.46 and a 52 week high of $203.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.09 and a 200-day moving average of $165.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.38 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

