Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $22.41 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.06% of American Electric Power worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,324,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEP opened at $88.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average is $87.68. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.36.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AEP. Evercore ISI raised American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

