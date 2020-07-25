Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.43 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 233,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,811 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $21,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 208,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,287,000 after buying an additional 34,229 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 57,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,313,000 after buying an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

ICE opened at $96.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $101.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.59 and a 200-day moving average of $91.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 29.65%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total value of $364,218.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,477 shares of company stock valued at $10,996,544. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.85.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

