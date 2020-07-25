Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $20.19 Million Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,138 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Royal Gold worth $20,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,258,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $2,617,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 337,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 181,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,021,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,040,000 after buying an additional 148,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $11,894,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $136.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 35.75%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Royal Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their target price on Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.30.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

