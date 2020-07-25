Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $186.67 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966,359 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 221,156 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $186,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,654,214. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.50.

V stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The stock has a market cap of $383.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

