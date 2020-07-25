Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $16.67 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Signature Bank by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,254,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 229.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $109.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.79. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.76 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.