Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stephens upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

PNC stock opened at $106.84 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $161.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.89.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.