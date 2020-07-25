Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Moody’s by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,374 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Moody’s by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,885,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,568,000 after buying an additional 388,527 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $289.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $280.24 and its 200 day moving average is $253.55.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.23.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

