Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 608.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 211.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $317,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $167,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,217 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,593 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.08.

NEM opened at $66.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.31. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.13.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 33.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Newmont Goldcorp Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.