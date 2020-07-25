Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,207 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.18% of FactSet Research Systems worth $21,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,135,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 11.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 104,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,236,000 after buying an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 14,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDS opened at $347.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $358.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.35 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 57.06% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $545,241.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,051.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.56, for a total value of $1,051,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,545 shares of company stock worth $4,062,166 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $226.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $237.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

