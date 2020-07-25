Retirement Systems of Alabama Boosts Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,942 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Kilroy Realty worth $17,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 253.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

NYSE KRC opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.72. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

