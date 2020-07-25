Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 70,210 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 80.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,210 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.24% of Hill-Rom worth $17,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

In other news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $116.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.98. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

HRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.