Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 5,826 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.06% of FedEx worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Retirement Network increased its holdings in FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $165.04 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.39. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 29th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities upped their target price on FedEx from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on FedEx from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $1,456,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock worth $24,818,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

