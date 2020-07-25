Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 531 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 577,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.29% of OGE Energy worth $17,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,179,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 309,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after acquiring an additional 96,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $35.22.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

