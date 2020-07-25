Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 196,030 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,030 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 0.8% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.08% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $161,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 41,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

