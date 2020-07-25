Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 12,568 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,568 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $19,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,055,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,082,000 after buying an additional 107,811 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 87.9% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,944,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863,028 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,554,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,162,000 after acquiring an additional 164,472 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,262,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,914,000 after purchasing an additional 79,019 shares in the last quarter.

PEAK has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

