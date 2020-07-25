Research Analysts Offer Predictions for WPX Energy Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for WPX Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WPX. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of WPX opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. WPX Energy has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WPX Energy by 241.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

