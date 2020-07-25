Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Osisko gold royalties Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:OR)

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$52.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.00 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OR. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on Osisko gold royalties from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.30.

Osisko gold royalties stock opened at C$15.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04. Osisko gold royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.59. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.63%.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

