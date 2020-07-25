Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Trimmed by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,876,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,991,000 after acquiring an additional 515,787 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,020,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,768,000 after acquiring an additional 655,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,845,000 after acquiring an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,611,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,023,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,872,000 after acquiring an additional 651,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $122,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,038.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

RSG opened at $85.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.37. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

