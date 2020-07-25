Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rentokil Initial plc provides business support services including pest control, package delivery, interior landscaping, catering, cleaning, washroom solutions and textiles. Building services includes installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment, water testing and treatment; and electrical testing and safety services. Its cleaning companies provide a professional cleaning service to industry, commerce, hotels, schools, hospitals, airports and other transport facilities. Its specialist services include the supply of non-medical hospital staff, the manufacture of washroom dispensing systems. Its interior landscaping offers indoor plants to customers on a rental or purchase basis. Linen, Garment and Floorcare Rental supplies workwear, uniforms, clean room uniforms and protective equipment. Rentokil Initial plc is based in Gatwick, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RTOKY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Rentokil Initial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Rentokil Initial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of RTOKY opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $17.93 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

