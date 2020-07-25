Renasant (RNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Renasant to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $144.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. Renasant had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Renasant to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In related news, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,294.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Read More: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.