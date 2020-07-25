REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

REMYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33 and a beta of 0.12. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

