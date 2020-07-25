Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.49, 9,599,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,918,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of Remark in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Remark Holdings Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,087,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 568,725 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Remark by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 435,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Remark by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

