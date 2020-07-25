Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage, public specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is developing LevoCap ER, an abuse resistant, once-a-day sustained release dosage form of the opioid analgesic levorphanol; d-methadone, the NDMA receptor antagonist for neurophatic pain; BuTab ER, an oral dosage form of the opioid analgesic buprenorphine and MepiGel, a FDA Orphan Drug designated topical formulation of the local anesthetic mepivacaine. Relmada Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York. “

RLMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

RLMD stock opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $54.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.55.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.39).

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLMD. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Relmada Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $28,748,000. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 81.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,379,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,071,000 after acquiring an additional 618,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 234.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,304,000 after acquiring an additional 334,900 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,775,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

