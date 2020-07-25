Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Shares Gap Down to $0.84

Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.77, but opened at $0.84. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 41,717 shares changing hands.

RGLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.33% and a negative net margin of 351.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.27% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

