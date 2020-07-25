Raven Protocol Trading Up 128.2% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $53,263.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance DEX. Over the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 128.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010443 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.01916024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00206215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00079085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001022 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000192 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00119805 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,215,172,109 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.